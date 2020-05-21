Gadsden County schools to continue giving away free meals during the summer

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News
May 21, 2020
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County School District is making plans to keep children fed through the summer.
Superintendent Roger Milton said the need in the community continues.
Milton says they are planning to distribute the meals at about 25 locations.
The school distribution sites include:
Community distribution sites include:
The district will begin providing the meals starting on June 8.
The meals will be available to anyone under the age of 18.
Superintendent Milton says the school district needs to meet the need of the community.
“The unemployment rate is higher, there’s a lot of parents that are not working that would have been working during the summer and so making the meals available and providing this service for the district is critical for us and we are very pleased that we are in a position to be able to make that happen,” said Milton.
The exact dates and times for the meals haven’t been determined yet.