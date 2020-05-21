Gadsden County schools to continue giving away free meals during the summer

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 21, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County School District is making plans to keep children fed through the summer.

Superintendent Roger Milton said the need in the community continues.

Milton says they are planning to distribute the meals at about 25 locations.

The school distribution sites include:

Carter-Parramore Academy



Chattahoochee Elementary



George W. Monroe Elementary



Havana Magnet School



James A. Shanks Middle School



West Gadsden Middle School Community distribution sites include:

Campbell-Kelly Center



Eugene Lamb Park



Ferolito Recreation Center



Flint Garden Apartments



Hillside Park



Lamb Temple Working in the Earth Ministries



Old Jerusalem MBC



Shaw Quarters-Figgers Park



St. Hebron MBC



St. James MBC



St. Mark MBC



St. Thomas Catholic



Tann Insurance Group

