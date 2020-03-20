Gadsden County superintendent explains district's coronavirus plan

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County School District is preparing for major changes imposed due to coronavirus concerns.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced earlier this week that he's extending the closures of public K-12 schools to April 15.

Gadsden Schools Superintendent Roger Milton says the coronavirus epidemic is new territory for everyone, and it's affecting schools in a way he's never imagined.

However, he says he and district and school staff are doing everything they can to make sure students will continue to get the very best education possible.

Superintendent Milton says the district spent this week of spring break and will use next week to make sure all teachers and students have everything they need for distant learning.

Distant learning will begin the week of March 30.

The district will provide technology devices for students that need them. The superintendent says several companies will provide free internet service for 60 days. Parents can pick up all resources and materials starting next week.

Superintendent Milton says staff will take them to students' homes if they have to, saying the district is trying to do anything to help during these challenging times.

"There are a lot of concerns, a lot of unanswered questions. I'm trying to encourage individuals to stay calm as possible," he said. "We do not know what tomorrow holds, so there's uncertainties. We're trying to answer as many questions as we possibly can."

Superintendent Milton says, if necessary, school campuses will be available for classes in groups of ten or fewer.

For high school seniors expecting to graduate this semester, Superintendent Milton says certain exit requirements will be waived. They still must earn the necessary credits and meet G.P.A. requirements.

As of now, the graduation ceremony scheduled for May 21 is still on.

Teachers do not have to come into work, but they are asked to assist school site administrators and report daily.

Superintendent Milton says because the district may be constantly updating information, he urges all parents to regularly check the district's website and Facebook page.

Next Tuesday's school board meeting will be done via teleconference. The dial-in number is also on the website for anyone who'd like to listen in.

