Gadsden County swears in second round of certified guardians

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 20, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Wednesday, the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office appointed five new members to a group of armed personnel as the department held a guardian graduation.

The five members are tasked with keeping students safe within the Gadsden County School District in the event there's ever an active assailant on campus.

The Florida Department of Education says the county is one of 38 in the state participating the Guardian Program, which was established following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.

Wednesday's graduating class was the second for Gadsden County. Five members of the first class are already patrolling the district's schools.

Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young says he's "elated" with how the program is doing.

"It's been really good," Sheriff Young said. "We have weeded out a lot of people, so that tells me that the process works."

Young says the state-funded guardians are joining forces with other resources.

"Initially, we weren't going to do it," said Superintendent Roger P. Milton. "No way we were going to have people with weapons on campus who are not law enforcement.

"This particular training, along with resource officers and other municipalities on our campus, to ensure our kids are safe in Gadsden County," Milton continued.

Milton and school board member Tyrone Smith are among some of the others who have gone through the training.

"This age in which we live in, it's varying. It's changing," Smith said.

Many of the graduates already boast a background in law enforcement.

"With all the shootings we're having and active threats, I think the time is now that everyone decided, 'Hey, we must do something,'" said Kurk Bradwell, a guardian.

"I have a son and that's always in my mind," added Janice Tyus, another guardian. "If time arises, I wanted to be able to meet this challenge."

The county plans to continue the program, something that some parents in the county says helps them sleep better at night.

"It's a great feeling," said Brittany Davis. "I lay down at night prying that she can go into school and come back safe."

GCSO says they have had no notable incidents.

Wakulla, Suwannee and Madison counties have also adopted the program.