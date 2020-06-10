Gadsden County to consider relocating Confederate monument

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County Board of Commissioners will meet on Thursday to discuss the Confederate Memorial located on the grounds of the Gadsden County Courthouse.

In an agenda request document, the Gadsden County Board of Commissioners say they will discuss either the removal of the memorial or relocate the memorial off the grounds of the courthouse.

According to the board, the memorial was dedicated on June 3, 1884 by the ladies of the Memorial Association of Gadsden County and was dedicated to the soldiers from Gadsden County who died during the Civil War.