Gadsden County's first female administrator voted out

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 15, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Commissioners have voted to fire Gadsden County Administrator Dee Jackson.

We're told the issue behind the termination was overtime pay.

On the Board of County Commissioners Facebook page, they posted that a 3-2 vote was taken in favor of terminating Jackson.

In December, Jackson took over the role full-time, becoming the county's first female administrator.

Last night's vote officially places Jackson on 30-day administrative leave. Former Assistant County Administrator Arthur Lawson will take over as interim administrator.