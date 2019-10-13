Gadsden Deputies search for missing teenager

By WCTV Eyewitness News

QUINCY. Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is searching for 13-year-old Ah'Nyla Moore.

Moore was reported missing by her grandmother from Earlene Hobbs Road in Quincy. Officials say she has short, black/brownish hair, stands approximately 4'5 and weighs about 80 pounds.

Deputies say she was wearing a grey Aeropostale hoodie with grey leggings and grey Vans shoes. She also wears glasses with brown and blue frames. Officials believe she's in the company of an unknown older African American man, but not much is known about his appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Delwyn Hall at 850-363-4563, or 850-627-9233.