Gator on the doorstep gives Tallahassee man a scare

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Tallahassee resident Kent Pearcey had an unexpected visitor outside his home Thursday morning.

Pearcey was surprised to find a small alligator lounging on the mat outside his door, at his home at Meadows at Woodrun. He posted a picture on the online neighbor group NextDoor to alert the community.

Florida Fish and Wildlife was called in to handle the animal.

Pearcey tells WCTV the agency grabbed the gator and relocated it to a nearby pond.

