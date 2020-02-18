Gators take over the capitol

By: Capitol News Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- It was Florida Gator Day at the State Capitol Tuesday, and there were plenty of orange and blue balloons and booths touting the University's accomplishments.

Head Football Coach Dan Mullen joked that since UF has been moving up academically in national rankings, he has to work extra hard to make sure the UF is still known for its football.

“I know we went from number eight up to number seven in academics last year, and so we went from seven to six, because I’m always trying to make sure we just stay ahead," he said. "I gotta make sure we’re still know as a football school, some, not just purely academics. I’m trying to keep the football ahead of academics so I’m hopefully going to put the pressure on Dr, Fuchs and everybody at the University that they have to get to number two next year. We’re trying to get to number one in football, so if we keep that same trend going, hopefully we’ll do it."

