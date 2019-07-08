Gauff's Wimbledon run ends in Round of 16

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

WIMBLEDON, England (WCTV) -- 15-year-old CoCo Gauff saw her Cinderella run at the Wimbledon tennis tournament come to an end in the Round of 16 on Monday, falling to former #1 world player Simona Halep in straight sets, 3-6, 3-6.

Gauff fell behind in the first set early, falling behind 4-2, but rallied to win a third game to come within a game but Halep made her will be felt and closed the first set out with ease and hand her way with the young American in the second set.

Gauff logged 28 unforced errors to Halep's 17.

The Florida native has Tallahassee connections as her mother, Candi Gauff, was a Florida State track and field athlete for four years from 1988 to 1992.