George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin family, Tallahassee attorney, others for $100 million

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 4, 2019

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — George Zimmerman is suing Trayvon Martin's family, Tallahassee civil rights attorney Ben Crump and others for $100 million.

Zimmerman was acquitted of homicide in the fatal shooting of Martin, who was 17 years old, in 2012.

The lawsuit was filed in Polk County on Wednesday. Zimmerman and his attorney are seeking $100 million in civil damages, accusing the Martin family and prosecutors of defamation, conspiracy and abusing the civil process.

The suit claims the prosecution's key witness in Zimmerman's 2013 murder trial, Rachel Jeantel, was an imposter and fake witness. A week after the Sanford Police Department closed the case as self-defense in 2012, Martin family attorney Crump gave an audio recording to prosecutors of Martin's 16-year-old girlfriend, Diamond Eugene, while she was on the phone with Martin just before the fatal shooting, according to Zimmerman's attorney's website.

The website also says that two weeks later, Jeantel told prosecutors she was Diamond Eugene and gave "false statements to incriminate Zimmerman based on coaching from others."

The following were named as defendants in the lawsuit:

Sybrina Fulton



Benjamin Crump



Rachel Jeantel



Brittany Diamond Eugene



Tracy Martin



Bernie De La Rionda



John Guy



Angela Corey



Florida Department of Law Enforcement



The State of Florida

