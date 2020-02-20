Georgia 1st grader publishes her own book at age six

By: Zach Wilcox | WTVY.com

February 20, 2020

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) -- According to a survey done by Author Jim C. Hines, the average age an author sells their first book is 36.

A little girl in Blakely, Georgia has reached that milestone at the ripe age of six.

WTVY asked Bri'Yonna Sealy what she is trying to tell people in her book. “That they're beautiful," said Sealy.

Bri'Yonna Sealy is a first-grader at Early County Elementary School.

She wanted to let her classmates know that they're beautiful, so much so that she wrote a book about it.

WTVY asked Sealy what she thought her classmates thought of the book. “That it was pretty," said Sealy.

Bri'Yonna's book is called "The Real Me" and is all about totally accepting yourself, even your flaws.

Tuesday she read her story aloud to her whole class at Early County Elementary.

"I look in the mirror and what do I see,” Sealy read to her class.

"When I pulled it up on Amazon and bought it, I was just like, 'What!? My baby's on Amazon, that's so cool!',” said Sealy’s teacher Melanie Spooner.

Ms. Spooner thought it was so cool she's going to work it into her curriculum.

"We do a lot of activities that relate to the things that were in her book, so we can definitely work it in,” said Spooner.

The six-year-old author's goal with book sales is to 'Help the Homeless.'

A portion of her proceeds will be going to the food pantry at Redemption Church.

And she's got a very special dedication.

"All the little girl's all over the world," said Sealy.

By the end of the read aloud, Yonna had all of her classmates repeating her message.

"I can do anything. I can do anything," the class shouted.

Yonna will be having a book signing at Tara J's in Blakely at 4:00 p.m. this Saturday.

She's asking everyone to bring a non-perishable food donation for Redemption Church's food pantry.