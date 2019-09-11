Georgia Beer Co. collects lights for hurricane victims

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 11, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- One South Georgia brewery is shedding light hundreds of miles away to those who need it most.

On Wednesday, Georgia Beer Co. began Operation Night Light. The Valdosta brewery is collecting portable lights, flashlights, batteries and accessories to ship to families in the Bahamas left devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

Brewery owners said while donations pour in for things like food and toiletries, one thing that's often overlooked during hurricane recovery is the need for lights.

"This is something we can do to help the devastation these families of the Bahamas are facing today. There's babies crying, there's parents in the dark right now as soon as the sun goes down because there's no power," said brewery owner Chris Jones. "When we created Georgia Beer Co. we decided on three core values, and those are hospitality, hard work and community. We believe that we can use our southern hospitality, and put it to work, hard work, to help our communities."

Anyone who brings in a light or light accessories to Georgia Beer Co. will receive a free beer. Donations will be accepted through Saturday, when all the items will be shipped to Florida and then sent overseas.

Owners said donations can also be shipped directly to the brewery.