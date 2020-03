By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 2, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has confirmed the first two cases of the coronavirus in the state.

Kemp made the announcement in a Monday evening press conference.

During a press conference, Gov. Kemp said both victims live in the same household. One of the victims recently returned home from a trip to Italy. As a precaution, both have been isolated in their homes.

