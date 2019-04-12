Georgia Gov. Kemp to speak at Valdosta State commencement ceremony

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp will deliver the keynote address for Valdosta State University's spring 2019 commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 11, on the Front Lawn.

More than 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students will be recognized during Valdosta State University’s 227th commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11.

"We are delighted that the governor of this great state will be joining us as we recognize the outstanding efforts of our spring graduates and celebrate education as the foundation upon which success is built,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. "Governor Kemp knows that graduation is a defining moment in every student’s life. He has demonstrated a clear desire to make higher education more attainable for more Georgians and to help every member of our state realize their full potential for a promising future. VSU is proud to join our governor in that life-changing work, as we continually strive to be a catalyst for regional progress in South Georgia.”