Georgia Gov. expands state of emergency to Echols, Clinch Counties for Hurricane Dorian

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 4, 2019

ECHOLS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Wednesday morning, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expanded a state of emergency to nine additional counties.

Echols and Clinch Counties were two of the areas added.

The Echols County Sheriff's Office says they've been preparing for incoming windy weather.

Just to be safe, Sheriff Randy Courson says they've fueled up military vehicles and brought in chainsaws.

"If we do have trees in the road and power lines down, I would just encourage people to stay where they're at. Stay in their homes until the wind passes," said Courson.

The Sheriff says residents should stay indoors from Wednesday evening until midnight, just to be sure.

Last hurricane season, they helped with rescues and removing countless downed trees.

Courson says during bad storms, deputies will begin carrying a chainsaw in their vehicles.