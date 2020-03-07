Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announces two new cases of coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

ATLANTA, GA (WCTV) - Two new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been announced by Governor Brian Kemp. According to a press release, one individual is from Cobb County, and the other from Fulton County.

The patient from Cobb County recently returned from Italy and is said to be at home in quarantine. The other patient from Fulton County is in a local hospital being treated. It is not known how this individual was infected with the virus.

The CDC has also confirmed another "presumptive positive" test for coronavirus in one patient in Floyd County. Officials are also awaiting test results for one person in Gwinnett County who recently returned from Italy. That test was conducted on Friday, March 6th.

