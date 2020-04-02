Georgia National Guard deploys to Pelham Parkway Nursing Home

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

PELHAM, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Georgia National Guard is stepping in to curb the coronavirus in South Georgia.

Governor Brian Kemp is deploying 100 troops to long term care facilities across the state impacted by COVID-19. This week several guardsmen arrived at Pelham Parkway Nursing Home, where nearly 20 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

Officials said the National Guard will be helping with decontamination efforts, training staff and auditing the facility's sanitation methods.

In a statement from Archbold Medical Center, officials said in part, "We're very grateful for this support from Governor Kemp, Representative Darlene Taylor, and for the efforts of the troops working hard during these unprecedented times."

A team of 20 troops are expected to serve at the nursing home.

Health officials say as of Thursday, another 30 individuals at the facility are still awaiting test results.

Five National Guardsmen will also be deployed to the Pruitt Palmyra Nursing Home in Albany.