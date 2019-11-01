Georgia Performance Facility hosting 'Cash for Class' motocross race, expects hundreds of riders

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 1, 2019

A major motocross training facility is planning a big weekend in South Georgia. Georgia Performance Facility says it's expecting hundreds of riders from around the country and beyond to attend the Cash for Class race.

Georgia Performance Facility says it's expecting hundreds of riders from around the country and beyond to attend the Cash for Class race.

On Friday, racers had a day of practice before the race to the finish.

"At all big races, Cairo, Georgia, is the number one listed city because there's so many people that move here to train," Josh Woods, the owner and coach of Georgia Performance Facility, says.

Woods used to be a professional motocross rider. He says he's excited to start a new race, for a good cause.

The facility says it's not only the biggest race to come to South Georgia, they're also changing the game for life beyond motocross.

The race, called Cash for Class, will award more than $12,000 in scholarships.

"Even the kids that make it to the top level that they finish out their school and so we've actually called this a continued education event," Woods says.

Earl May is a former pro rider who won several national titles. He says he's familiar with the tough juggling act of balancing training, racing and school.

"Practice for a few hours and get their time in on the bike and then get home and do homework," he says.

May now competes as a vet rider.

"Buy motorcycles, buy an RV or trailer to go to the races, travel around the country," he says.

His advice to young riders? Enjoy life's ride, much like 3-year-old Cruz Lane.

"He wakes up in the morning at 7:30 when Ryder is getting ready for school, and he's already got his gear on asking if he can ride," Forrest Lane, Cruz's dad, says.

Cruz has big dreams. He's been riding since he was just 2-year-old. He's excited to watch his big brother Ryder compete this weekend.

"Just to get to the track, he loves it," Forrest says. "He wouldn't wanna be anywhere else."

Georgia Performance Facility says it expects up to 500 riders, from Cairo to Canada, for the race. The facility is hosting a kick-off concert Friday at 8 p.m.

The races will start Saturday at 11 a.m. and wrap up on Sunday.

