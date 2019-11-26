Georgia Rep. Jay Powell dies at GOP leadership meeting

By: The Associated Press

November 26, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) -- The chairman of the powerful Georgia House Rules Committee has died after suddenly collapsing at a lawmaker retreat.

Rep. Jay Powell died Monday night after collapsing at a Republican caucus leadership event, according to House Speaker David Ralston.

Powell was an attorney from Camilla in South Georgia. He had served in the state House since 2009.

In his role on the Rules Committee, which he assumed earlier this year, Powell helped decide which bills came up for a vote in the House.

He was an advocate for rural revitalization and previously co-chaired the House Rural Development Council.

Ralston says that Powell served with "integrity and his leadership truly moved Georgia forward."

"Today is a sad day for the state of Georgia and a very hard day for me personally," U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, a Georgia Republican, said in a statement Tuesday. "Jay Powell was not only a respected leader in our state, but more importantly, my friend and brother."

"Jay always had my back even through the storms of politics, which means more than anything. He helped me as a new attorney and provided wise counsel over the years regarding our public service," Collins added.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles told The Associated Press that the agency is investigating the death. She didn't immediately respond to questions about the nature of that investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.