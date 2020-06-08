Contested congressional races will dominate Georgia's Tuesday primary

Democrats are fighting to flip Georgia in the upcoming November elections. This week, voters will decide which candidate will face off against GOP Senator David Perdue in the fall.

Georgia voters will not only voice their presidential preference Tuesday, but vote for a number of congressional races. (Source: Gray DC)

Perdue – who is seeking a second term – is not facing a Republican challenger in the primaries.

There are seven Democrats vying for the nomination to beat him: Jon Ossoff, Teresa Tomlinson, Sarah Riggs Amico, Maya Dillard-Smith, James Knox, Tricia Carpenter McCracken and Marckeith DeJesus.

In the mean time, Republican Congressman Austin Scott faces GOP challengers Robert Vance Dean and Daniel Ellyson.

Georgetown University politics professor Mark Rom said he thinks Scott will cruise to victory.

“His competitors are not, I think, really serious. He won easily last time," Rom said. "I don’t think he’s going to have a real problem either in the primaries or in the general election this time.”

GOP Congressman Buddy Carter is on the ballot, too- squaring off against Republican challengers Daniel Merritt and Ken Yasger.

“[Carter's] been true to his word on what he’s campaigned for and has governed appropriately, so I assume that he’ll win easily," Rom said.

Rom said this year, it’s too late in the campaign season for Georgia to play any role in the Presidential primaries. But he says the Peach State could play a powerful role in the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in the general election.

“For Vice President Biden to win Georgia, he needs a large turnout, especially among the African American community in South Georgia," Rom said. "If he does that, I think he wins the Presidency.”

The U.S. Senate races in November are expected to be far more competitive, with Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler on the ballot in the fall things could heat up.

Rom said the elections this year could also be shaped by three issues… the coronavirus, the economy and the outcry happening around the country for more racial equality. He also said if social unrest remains in the fall, that will not be good for President Trump’s re-election odds.

