Georgia Search and Rescue task force trains inside local cotton gin

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 22, 2019

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thursday, a Georgia Search and Rescue task force trained inside a large cotton gin facility in Morven.

The GSAR Region 2 team is federally and state funded to handle emergencies across the southwest region year round.

It's comprised of more than 90 members coming from 11 local fire departments.

Thursday, with the help of Brooks County Fire and BCT Gin, the task force trained to new heights.

"BCT has allowed us to have full run over this facility, which has really helped us greatly do some training that a lot of us probably have never done before in these certain scenarios, so it's really good," said Jeff Thibodeau, over the GSAR team.

One of the scenarios was an injured worker that collapsed on a catwalk more than 50 feet above the ground inside an industrial warehouse.

A group scaled the narrow, high bridge in their response and used the ladder of a fire truck to bring the training dummy down.

Last year, GSAR Task Force 2 responded to 20 missions that varied from major car accidents to natural disasters.

"t's a resource that we can come in when someone's in a time of need in another area to help supplement their equipment, their manpower, and take the burden off that community. That's what Georgia search and rescue is tasked to do," said Thibodeau.

The team added more than 30 new members this year.

Their last training for the year will be in October covering tench rescue.