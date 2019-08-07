Propane truck leak causing shutdown, evacuations in Grady County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
August 7, 2019
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Georgia State Patrol is on the scene of a crash on U.S. 319 in Grady County and the highway has been closed.
Grady County officials say a call came in around 10:45 a.m. and say there was a wreck involving a propane tank truck.
Authorities say the tank is leaking.
Officials say multiple first responders are being called out.
Officials say the road is closed and blocked off a half mile out.
Authorities say everyone within a half mile radius of the scene is being evacuated.
This is a developing story. WCTV has a reporter heading to the scene