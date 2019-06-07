Georgia Supreme Court decision on Ryan Duke case expected Tuesday

By: Jordan Barela, Kim McCullough | WALB News 10

June 7, 2019

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia is slated to release an opinion regarding the trial of the man accused of killing Tara Grinstead in 2005.

The court will release an opinion on June 10 by 8 a.m., according to the Supreme Court of Georgia website.

Ryan Duke was charged in the disappearance and death of Grinstead, an Irwin County High School teacher and beauty queen.

Duke was charged with one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of burglary and one count of concealing a death.

Back in February, the Georgia Supreme Court heard an appeal in this case but did not reach a decision in the hearing.