Georgia Trust tours historic Valdosta home

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 7, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A representative from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation traveled to Valdosta Friday to tour a historical home the community is working to preserve.

We first told you about the home in November: A house Canadian John Nelson Deming built in the 1870's. He was dubbed locally as the "master-builder" and is well-known for constructing several famous Valdosta landmarks like The Crescent and First United Methodist Church.

The Deming home is the first Valdosta property ever listed on the Georgia Trust's "Places in Peril". It was nominated by the Valdosta Historic Preservation Commission for the structure's dangerous living condition. It has been vacant since 2006.

Many local historians and community members are hoping with state-wide attention and help from The Georgia Trust, someone who's dedicated to restoring the property to its former glory will be inspired to purchase the home.

"Just seeing the house, it's really remarkable," Georgia Trust director Ben Sutton said. "It's got a lot of attention to detail, and you can tell that the historic character of the house has been preserved, even though the house hasn't been used for quite some time."

Sutton said he was also impressed by the local turnout during his time here and acknowledged those who are actively involved in preserving the home.