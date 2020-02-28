Georgia announces $347 million for farmers impacted by Hurricane Michael

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

TIFTON, Ga. (WCTV) -- On Wednesday, Georgia leaders announced a federal disaster relief fund of $347 million will soon be available for farmers impacted by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

According to researchers at the University of Georgia, the state's agricultural losses from the storm total more than $2.5 billion. Locally, it's thought pecans and cotton took the biggest hit.

The relief fund is part of a $19.1 billion disaster aid package passed by Congress last year.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says applications for grants will be accepted for three weeks, starting on March 18.

"Help is finally on the way for our farm families and rural communities," Black told AP News. "No one will approach being made whole, but our hope is that these resources will help restore a measure of confidence in the marketplace."

They aim to begin dispersing funds this spring.

In Tift County, farmers say high winds from the storm damaged not only the produce itself, but also their expensive equipment like pivot irrigation systems and more.

Sam Carpenter owns a farm. He says any and all assistance is better late than never.

"It's always helpful," he said. "When we have to depend on government bail-outs and so forth, most of the time it's not sufficient. But it helps. And that's sort of the way it looks to me as to the way it's gonna be."

