Burglar caught with stolen items in shopping cart, Valdosta police say

By: Ryan Carl | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 8, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — A Georgia man was arrested for stealing electronics, jewelry and tools from a home in the 700 block of East Force Street.

According to the Valdosta Police Department, the arresting officer noticed a man pushing a shopping cart around East Jane Street Tuesday night and approached him. The man, 38-year-old Willie Thomas, was hauling valuables.

Authorities say the officer left, but received a call about burglary on East Force Street shortly after. The items reported missing matched those that the police saw in Thomas's cart earlier.

VPD says witnesses identified Thomas as the offender. Some of the stolen items were recovered when he was arrested.

“We are extremely proud of our officer’s thorough investigation which led to the victim getting his belongings back and the offender being arrested quickly," Lieutenant Scottie Johns says, "We also want to thank the citizens who assisted in this case, their information proved to be invaluable."

Thomas is being held at the Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved