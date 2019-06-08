Georgia city Oks relocation of 19th century family's remains

By Associated Press

June 8, 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) -- A Georgia city has approved the relocation of a 19th century family's remains.

The Savannah Morning News reports the Savannah City Council approved a permit Thursday to relocate the remains found as developers prepared to build an auto parts store. All work on the site has been halted.

Hutton Development Company hired an archaeologist who identified the remains as those of Michael and Ann Densler, along with their children, David R. Densler and John Densler. Hutton's project manager, Lee Cope, says they also hired a genealogist to find any living heirs.

Plans now are for the Denslers' remains to be buried with their family at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Bloomingdale.

There will be a 30-day appeal process for any descendants to come forward before the permit is finalized.