Georgia coronavirus death toll rises to 10

March 19, 2020

SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) — The Georgia Department of Health says 10 people have died from coronavirus in the state. On Wednesday, the state's death toll for the virus was at three.

As of noon Thursday, Georgia has 287 cases of COVID-19, the DPH says.

Six of those cases are in Lowndes County.

South Georgia Medical Center opened the county's first drive-thru COVID-19 screening and testing location on Monday.

For more information on coronavirus in Georgia, head to the DPH website.

