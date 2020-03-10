Georgia coronavirus numbers: 6 confirmed cases, 11 presumptive positive

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
March 10, 2020
GEORGIA (WCTV) — The Georgia Department of Public Health says as of Tuesday morning, there are six confirmed and 11 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.
The confirmed cases are broken down by county as follows:
Fulton County: 3
Floyd County: 1
Polk County: 1
Cobb County: 1
The presumptive positive cases are in the following counties:
Fulton County: 2
Cobb County: 3
Fayette County: 1
DeKalb County: 2
Gwinnett County: 2
Cherokee County: 1
For the latest numbers and other updates on coronavirus in Georgia, visit the department's website.
