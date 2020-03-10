Georgia coronavirus numbers: 6 confirmed cases, 11 presumptive positive

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

GEORGIA (WCTV) — The Georgia Department of Public Health says as of Tuesday morning, there are six confirmed and 11 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

The confirmed cases are broken down by county as follows:

Fulton County: 3

Floyd County: 1

Polk County: 1

Cobb County: 1

The presumptive positive cases are in the following counties:

Fulton County: 2

Cobb County: 3

Fayette County: 1

DeKalb County: 2

Gwinnett County: 2

Cherokee County: 1

For the latest numbers and other updates on coronavirus in Georgia, visit the department's website.

