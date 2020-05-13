Georgia drivers exempt from taking driving test must make it up

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 13, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – Governor Brian Kemp issued a new executive order Tuesday reinstating physical road tests for drivers seeking their licenses.

According to this week’s order, anyone who obtains, or has already obtained, their license without taking the road test will have to make it up no later than September 30.

This comes after an April 23 order stated the test requirement “is hereby suspended and applicants for a driver’s license shall not be required to complete a comprehensive on-the-road driving test.”

With no reference to making up the test in the original order, the topic has raised major concern across the state.

"It's gone be straight-forward. She's gone be able to get it with no problem, you know, no worry and no testing. That's a little uneasy on my part, but we'll see,” James Thomas said on Wednesday.

His daughter, Vivian, plans to get her driver’s license on Friday and will soon be among other new teen drivers hitting the streets in Georgia without a road test.

“My mom and dad are pretty supportive of it because they know that I've been practicing and that I’m a good driver,” she said.

Vivian says her driving education course at Lowndes High School has prepared her for the road, and the test, when the time comes.

"I know when she went through the driver's educational net, they did a lot of driving,” James said. “They drove in the rain. They drove on the interstate. So she would come home and tell us about it. And when I drive with her, she does great. So, I think that really helped out."

Since the original order in April, some suggest 20,000 teens have obtained their licenses without taking the test.

Now families everywhere are hoping courses like these will suffice as they all hit the road.

