Governor Brian Kemp creates state level coronavirus task force

April 5, 2020

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
April 5, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WCTV) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has announced the members for his state's version of the coronavirus task force. The announcement came Sunday morning and is being labeled as a "community outreach committee."

In a statement from Governor Kemp he says it's "Comprised of talented individuals from the public and private sectors, I am confident this committee will ensure that our state remains prepared in the fight against COVID-19."

The complete list of members can be found below:


  • Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO, The King Center - Co-Chair

  • Leo Smith, President, Engaged Futures Group, LLC - Co-Chair

  • Santiago Marquez, President and CEO, Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

  • Representative Calvin Smyre, Dean of the Georgia House of Representatives

  • Leona Barr-Davenport, President and CEO, Atlanta Business League

  • Nancy Flake Johnson, President and CEO, Urban League of Greater Atlanta

  • Reverend Tim McDonald III, Pastor, First Iconium Baptist Church - Moreland Avenue

  • Pastor Reggie Joiner, CEO and Founder, Orange

  • Tres Hamilton, CEO, Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority

  • Natalie Keng, Founder and CEO, Chinese Southern Belle, LLC

  • Jasmine Crowe, Founder and CEO, Goodr, Inc.

  • Dr. Wayne S. Morris, MD - Internal Medicine/Geriatrics

  • Laura Mathis, Executive Director, Middle Georgia Regional Commission

  • Rodney D. Bullard, Executive Director, Chick-fil-A Foundation

  • Jacob Vallo, Senior Director of Transit Oriented Development and Real Estate, MARTA

  • Sunny Patel, Operations Manager, Office of the Governor

