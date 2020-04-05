Governor Brian Kemp creates state level coronavirus task force

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
April 5, 2020
ATLANTA, GA (WCTV) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has announced the members for his state's version of the coronavirus task force. The announcement came Sunday morning and is being labeled as a "community outreach committee."
In a statement from Governor Kemp he says it's "Comprised of talented individuals from the public and private sectors, I am confident this committee will ensure that our state remains prepared in the fight against COVID-19."
The complete list of members can be found below:
- Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO, The King Center - Co-Chair
- Leo Smith, President, Engaged Futures Group, LLC - Co-Chair
- Santiago Marquez, President and CEO, Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Representative Calvin Smyre, Dean of the Georgia House of Representatives
- Leona Barr-Davenport, President and CEO, Atlanta Business League
- Nancy Flake Johnson, President and CEO, Urban League of Greater Atlanta
- Reverend Tim McDonald III, Pastor, First Iconium Baptist Church - Moreland Avenue
- Pastor Reggie Joiner, CEO and Founder, Orange
- Tres Hamilton, CEO, Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority
- Natalie Keng, Founder and CEO, Chinese Southern Belle, LLC
- Jasmine Crowe, Founder and CEO, Goodr, Inc.
- Dr. Wayne S. Morris, MD - Internal Medicine/Geriatrics
- Laura Mathis, Executive Director, Middle Georgia Regional Commission
- Rodney D. Bullard, Executive Director, Chick-fil-A Foundation
- Jacob Vallo, Senior Director of Transit Oriented Development and Real Estate, MARTA
- Sunny Patel, Operations Manager, Office of the Governor
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.