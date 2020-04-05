Governor Brian Kemp creates state level coronavirus task force

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 5, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WCTV) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has announced the members for his state's version of the coronavirus task force. The announcement came Sunday morning and is being labeled as a "community outreach committee."

In a statement from Governor Kemp he says it's "Comprised of talented individuals from the public and private sectors, I am confident this committee will ensure that our state remains prepared in the fight against COVID-19."

The complete list of members can be found below:





Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO, The King Center - Co-Chair



Leo Smith, President, Engaged Futures Group, LLC - Co-Chair



Santiago Marquez, President and CEO, Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce



Representative Calvin Smyre, Dean of the Georgia House of Representatives



Leona Barr-Davenport, President and CEO, Atlanta Business League



Nancy Flake Johnson, President and CEO, Urban League of Greater Atlanta



Reverend Tim McDonald III, Pastor, First Iconium Baptist Church - Moreland Avenue



Pastor Reggie Joiner, CEO and Founder, Orange



Tres Hamilton, CEO, Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority



Natalie Keng, Founder and CEO, Chinese Southern Belle, LLC



Jasmine Crowe, Founder and CEO, Goodr, Inc.



Dr. Wayne S. Morris, MD - Internal Medicine/Geriatrics



Laura Mathis, Executive Director, Middle Georgia Regional Commission



Rodney D. Bullard, Executive Director, Chick-fil-A Foundation



Jacob Vallo, Senior Director of Transit Oriented Development and Real Estate, MARTA



Sunny Patel, Operations Manager, Office of the Governor



