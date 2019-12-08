Georgia high school football championship times, dates announced

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

December 8, 2019

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- On Sunday, the Georgia High School Association announced the date and time for each high school football title game, this year played at Georgia State Stadium on the edge of downtown Atlanta.

Brooks County will take on Dublin on Friday at 1 p.m.

Irwin County will face Marion County on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Lowndes will match up against Marietta on Saturday at 8 p.m. in the final game of the weekend.

GHSA/Tommy Guillebeau Football State Championships

Presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

December 13-14, 2019 @GSUStadium https://t.co/8nBCQiZ8Md pic.twitter.com/UL1ZLrJUt0 — GHSA (@OfficialGHSA) December 8, 2019

GHSA/Tommy Guillebeau Football State Championships

Presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

December 13-14, 2019 @GSUStadium https://t.co/8nBCQjgKaN pic.twitter.com/2vzFGjpGQt — GHSA (@OfficialGHSA) December 8, 2019

GHSA/Tommy Guillebeau Football State Championships

Presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

December 13-14, 2019 @GSUStadium https://t.co/8nBCQjgKaN pic.twitter.com/aVW9AAWtXU — GHSA (@OfficialGHSA) December 8, 2019

To view the full list of GHSA championship games, click here.