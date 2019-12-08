Georgia high school football championship times, dates announced

By  | 
Posted:

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
December 8, 2019

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- On Sunday, the Georgia High School Association announced the date and time for each high school football title game, this year played at Georgia State Stadium on the edge of downtown Atlanta.

Brooks County will take on Dublin on Friday at 1 p.m.

Irwin County will face Marion County on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Lowndes will match up against Marietta on Saturday at 8 p.m. in the final game of the weekend.

To view the full list of GHSA championship games, click here.

 