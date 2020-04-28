Georgia hospitals resume 'elective surgeries'

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 28, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has allowed medical facilities in Georgia to resume elective surgeries.

During the coronavirus shutdown, several procedures deemed "non-essential," like minimally orthopedic or eye operations, were put on hold.

Health officials at South Georgia Medical Center say 750 to 800 procedures were postponed, not only for safety but also to manage the influx of COVID-19 patients.

"There's been a lot of people that have been waiting for us to get through this crisis before they can come in and have their surgeries done," Brian Dawson, Chief Medical Officer at SGMC, said.

Now, with the green light from Governor Kemp about one month later, surgeons are picking up their scalpels again.

"I think we're ready, with the reservation that we are monitoring every single day," Dawson said.

According to officials, the hospital is now on the back side of the curve, and their COVID-19 numbers are steadily declining.

If they see a significant change, Dawson says, they will postpone surgeries again.

Like many other businesses re-opening, surgeons must also follow specific re-opening guidelines. SGMC officials say they're guided by detailed provisions put out by the American College of Surgeons.

Tina Anderson, president of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, wound up in the operation room during the pandemic. She broke her arm and needed emergency surgery.

"It was not something I wanted to have happen," she said. "But to be able to have that inside-view of what was going on and what and how hard they were working and how they were protecting themselves..."

Anderson was given a mask to wear, and her husband was not allowed inside. But she still felt comfort.

"I felt safe the entire time," she said.

Since last Thursday, SGMC has crossed about 100 elective surgeries off their list while still battling coronavirus.

"Even as we get on the back side of the curve, whatever that looks like, COVID's not gonna go away overnight. It's not gonna go away a week from now. It's gonna be there for a while," SGMC's Chief Nursing Officer Randy Smith said.

Although the state of Georgia is beginning to re-open, Smith and Dawson are urging everyone to maintain social distancing, keep washing your hands and wear personal protective gear.

