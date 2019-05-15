Gov. Kemp calls for indicted insurance commissioner to resign

By: Associated Press

May 16, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Brian Kemp is calling for the resignation of Georgia's insurance commissioner after he was indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering that stem from alleged crimes that preceded his election.

Kemp in a letter Wednesday asked fellow Republican Jim Beck to resign, saying the indictment "severely undermines your ability to fulfill your official obligations to the people of Georgia."

Beck's attorney, William "Bill" Thomas, declined comment when contacted Wednesday. Thomas has said previously his client is innocent and that he intends to remain in office as he fights the charges.

Beck pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the 38-count indictment. The charges relate to Beck's time as general manager of operations for the Georgia Underwriting Association, which was created to provide high-risk property insurance to Georgia homeowners.

By: Associated Press

May 15, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's insurance commissioner faces charges of wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering.

A 38-count federal indictment was filed Tuesday against Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Jim Beck, who was elected in November.

The charges stem from Beck's time as general manager of operations for the Georgia Underwriting Association, which was created to provide high-risk property insurance to Georgia homeowners. He is accused of devising a scheme to defraud the association of millions of dollars.

Prosecutors say he used the money for personal expenses and to fund personal investment, retirement and savings accounts, as well as his statewide election campaign.

An emailed statement from the insurance commissioner's office says Beck maintains his innocence and that the accusations against him "have no bearing on his service as an elected official to the people of Georgia."