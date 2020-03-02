Georgia launches new voting machines statewide for presidential primary

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 2, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Early voting for the presidential primary kicked off Monday in Georgia.

State officials in the state faced tough scrutiny following the midterm election in 2018 for problems like hours-long wait lines, security breaches, registration errors and accusations of voter suppression.

Following the backlash, Georgia was awarded close to $106 million for a new voting system across the state.

"We have new voting equipment," Lowndes County Supervisor of Elections, Deb Cox, said. "As you can see around the building, we are jam packed."

Last year, Lowndes became one of six counties in Georgia to pilot the new machines debuting state-wide on Monday. The system combines both touchscreen and paper ballots.

"They vote on a touch screen, which is basically an electronic pencil, and then they'll print out a ballot," Cox said. "So they actually have a paper ballot in their hand that they can check. If they don't like it, they can say, 'Nope, spoil this. Let me do it again.' And then they'll put that ballot - the paper ballot - in the scanner to be counted."

Vicki Roundtree served as a poll worker both before and after the equipment overhaul. She thinks they've made a difference.

"Everyone really liked them," she said. "They're very easy to use, and everyone just seemed to flow really easily. And I think they were well-received."

Dennis Marks with the Lowndes County Democrats says it's putting him at ease also.

"I think the new machines are an improvement over the old machines because they create a paper trail," Marks said.

Voter Deborah Sirmans says it took her a little longer to vote with the new system. But she feels it's worth the wait.

"Voting is very, very important," she said. "We can not expect change, talk about change, and you're not gonna do anything about it."

Cox says the main challenge they're facing at the polls is recruiting more workers.

You can vote early at the Lowndes County Board of Elections Office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It will be open throughout the next three weeks, leading up to Primary Day on March 24.

