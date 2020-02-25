Georgia lawmakers push for less standardized testing

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 25, 2020

QUITMAN, Ga. (WCTV) -- Georgia lawmakers are considering a new bill that could eliminate several standardized tests across the state's public school system.

Governor Brian Kemp and State Superintendent Richard Woods are pushing for the change.

Senate Bill 367 would cut five standardized tests for public school students, four of which would be high school-level course exams.

Brooks County High School senior Niki Patterson is in favor of the change.

"So many kids these days struggle with test anxiety and don't do well on standardized tests, especially with them having to be such a big portion of our grade - with them having to be 20% of our grade," she said. "It's just really scary."

Sarah Folsom teaches American Literature, which is one class that could no longer require testing.

She says she's on board with the new bill if it would allow for more time throughout the school year and opportunity for more tailored class lessons.

"There's some times where we just we can't spend as much time as we would like with that one student or that one concept due to the restraints that we have as the state," Folsom said.

But other teachers see it from a different perspective.

Mathematics teacher Anya Cain says whatever the final decision may be, she hopes it's fair for both the teachers and students.

"I think it's gonna do an imbalance for the teachers and then the students, cause then sometimes teachers may be like, 'Oh, well, since I don't have a test, a state test, then they're gonna may not get to everything they need,'" Cain said.

Senate Bill 367 passed the Senate Education and Youth Committee in a unanimous vote.

It's now headed to the full Senate floor for further debate.

If passed, high school students would still be required to take four out of their eight tests. As of right now, one of those tests counts for one-fifth of their overall course grade.

With the proposed legislation, that would no longer be the case.

