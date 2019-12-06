Georgia man claiming to be Purple Heart, Silver star recipient pleads guilty to stolen valor

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 6, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WCTV) — A discharged Army veteran who claimed to have received a Purple Heart and Silver Star during his military career has pleaded guilty to a stolen valor charge, the U.S. Attorney's Office says.

The charges came after Gregg Ramsdell, 61, took money and other benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder he claimed to suffer from due to a combat mission in Afghanistan, even though he never went on the tour.

Ramsdell faces up to six years in prison and $500,000 in fines for the false statements and stolen valor charges he pleaded guilty to.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 23, 2020.

Ramsdell admitted he lied about having PTSD when he first applied for disability payments from the Veterans' Administration on September 7, 2014.

In his application, he wrote he saw "men, women and children being executed" and "having blood and body excrements being blown onto my uniform" while he was deployed to Afghanistan from October 2008 to March 2009.

As a result of his lies, the VA gave him $76,000 in PTSD benefits when he was discharged from the Army on June 1, 2014, the U.S. Attorney's Office says.

Ramsdell was not in Afghanistan during that period of time, and he admitted to investigators he lied about having PTSD.

“Faking serious wartime injuries to gain undeserved benefit, and claiming valor where there is none, do a disservice to our brave veterans and service members who selflessly risk their lives protecting this country,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. “Fraud of this kind and theft of taxpayer money will not be tolerated, and we will continue to prosecute those who commit such crimes. I want to thank the FBI investigators assigned to this case for their excellent work.”

Additionally, when he applied for and got a desirable civilian job at U.S. Army Fort Benning in 2017, he wrote on his resume that he was both a Silver Star and Purple Heart recipient. He never received those honors, the U.S. Attorney's Office says.

“Ramsdell’s actions are an insult to every veteran who has served our country, and in particular every veteran who suffered physical or mental trauma because of their honorable commitment and valor,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI is committed to seeking justice for anyone who lies about serving our country, and who illegally takes money from federal programs that help veterans who rightfully deserve it.”

