Georgia primary election postponed to June

By: WALB News Team

April 9, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that he is postponing the statewide general primary and presidential preference primary election until June 9, 2020.

On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp extended the current public health state of emergency until May 13.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Speaker of the House David Ralston concurred in the governor’s extension of the state of emergency.

“Due to the governor’s extension of the state of emergency through a time period that includes almost every day of in-person voting for an election on May 19, and after careful consideration, I am now comfortable exercising the authority vested in me by Georgia law to postpone the primary election until June 9,” said Raffensperger.

“This decision allows our office and county election officials to continue to put in place contingency plans to ensure that voting can be safe and secure when in-person voting begins and prioritizes the health and safety of voters, county election officials, and poll workers.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Secretary of State’s Office has been in close contact with county election officials across the state. Over the past week, the reports of mounting difficulties from county election officials, particularly in Southwest Georgia, grew to a point where county election officials could not overcome the challenges brought on by COVID-19 in time for in-person voting to begin on April 27.

Additionally, current modeling by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia will peak around April 24, only days before in-person voting was scheduled to begin. the secretary of state’s office said.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.