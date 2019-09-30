Georgia public safety continues enforcing hands-free law

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 30, 2019

Tennessee will go hands-free July 1. /: (MGN)

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- This week, while Florida driving laws against phones get stricter, public safety officials across the state line are still enforcing Georgia's new hands-free law.

"One driver will say I was singing and jamming to the radio. Well, jam to the radio, but look down the road and look at your speedometer in the process. You'll get all sorts of excuses," said Georgia State Patrol Post 12 Commander, John Vanlandingham.

Within the last year of hands-free driving, the patrol post in Thomasville is seeing more of these excuses and efforts to hide.

However, they say it hasn't stopped troopers from catching drivers violating the law.

Vanlandingham says in the last year, they issued more than 1,600 warnings and more than 100 citations for distracted drivers. Many that were found using their phone.

Post 12 patrols Thomas, Colquitt, Grady, and Mitchell counties.

Troopers are now stricter on citing drivers distracted by their phones.

"You might not believe what you're doing isn't serious, but you might've just killed somebody else's child getting out of high school or your grandma going home. People need to realize every little thing they do, in a chain of events, can have consequences," said Vanlandingham.

Thomasville Police say distracted driving, especially with a cell phone, is one of the leading factors behind traffic accidents.

Officers are still catching drivers distracted by their phone, but they're also seeing a reduced amount of accidents.

They believe the two are related, due to local efforts.

"Let's try to discipline ourselves because in Thomasville, our roadways are so congested, especially during the peak times of the early morning and late afternoon. That's when we have most of our accidents," said Maj. Wade Glover, with TPD.

Earlier this year, officers cited nearly 100 drivers for using their phone during TPD's new initiative, Operation Safe Driver.

They say they're planning another operation before the end of this year.