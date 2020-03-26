Georgia schools closed through April 24

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 26, 2020

ATLANTA (WCTV) — Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an executive order closing public elementary and secondary schools for in-person instruction through April 24, 2020. The order says students may return to school on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Kemp released the following statement:

"I am deeply grateful to State School Superintendent Richard Woods, the Georgia Department of Education, superintendents, and parents for keeping us informed and helping us make the right decision for our students. Throughout this process, we will continue to seek the advice of public health officials, school leaders, and families to ensure the health and safety of the educational community. As we approach April 24, 2020, we ask for continued patience and flexibility since circumstances may change, but we encourage families to stay strong and follow the guidance of federal, state, and local leaders in the weeks ahead."

Universities and technical colleges in Georgia have already transitioned to online only learning for the rest of the semester.

