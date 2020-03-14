Georgia under public health state of emergency

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) — Georgia governor, Brian Kemp, issued a public health state of emergency in response to a growing number of coronavirus cases.

In the past couple weeks, the state saw a spike in confirmed COVID-19 patients. The metro-Atlanta area and North Georgia have been hit the worst. Some cases were serious enough to require hospitalization. Many of the cases are not associated with travelling outside of the U.S. and are under investigation on how they were transmitted.

There are now 66 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia. That number is expected to rise. The number of cases doubled In several counties since yesterday.

Kemp says they increased the ability to test for the disease at state labs to speed up the process.

He says they "are processing 100 specimens per day, and by the end of next week, we will double it to 200 per day with the addition of new equipment and staff."

Daycares and schools were asked to take extra steps to keep students, teachers, and administrators safe. Restrictions for visitation at some state health facilities and correctional and juvenile justice facilities are now in place. State agencies are also asked to figure out telework policies without causing disruptions to services.

In a televised message, Kemp praised the president's actions in handling the pandemic. He thanked Pence for his leadership in this situation.

