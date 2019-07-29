Georgia woman arrested for allegedly performing sexual acts on three-year-old

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The State of Georgia says they have arrested and charged a woman with aggravated child molestation after performing sex acts on a three-year-old.

Officials say Madison King, 21, has been charged with aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation.

Authorities say King was taken into custody by the Berrien County Sheriff's Office on warrants that allege sexual acts being performed on a three-year-old child.

Officials say King is being held in the Berrien County Jail on no bond.

The investigation is still on going.