Man found guilty in 2017 Tallahassee teen murder given two life sentences

By: Alicia Turner | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Gerald Daniel, who was found guilty in the 2017 murder of a Tallahassee teen, was given two life sentences and 20 years Thursday in court.

Last Tuesday, the jury deliberated for about five hours before coming back with a guilty verdict on first degree murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges. Thursday, the judge only took 15 minutes to decide to give Daniel two life sentences for the murder conviction.

Daniel was convicted of killing Antonio Randolph in 2017. Randolph's mother, Lakisha Colson, was emotional in the courtroom. Not only did she hear the sentencing, but she also gave a testimony saying how her son is gone and won't ever be back.

"I'm just glad it's over with," she said. "My son can rest in peace now. He got what he deserved. I wish he could have gotten the death penalty, but what he did get, that's fine."

With that, she said she's grateful that justice has been served in this case.

State prosecutors said this was the best outcome that they could've asked for.

"We had an excellent jury in this case and he came back as charged," assistant state attorney Sarah Dugan said. "I'm just very grateful for that, because the victim's family in this case is just so glad that he's off the streets and not in our community any longer, where he could hurt anyone else."

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.