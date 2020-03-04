Getting ahead of the coronavirus: How nursing homes prepare

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – As the coronavirus continues to spread, the population most vulnerable to the virus is taking extra steps in preparing.

While there are no reported cases here in Leon County, Tapestry Senior Living Lakeshore is one of many assisted living facilities, as well as nursing homes, that are making sure they are staying stocked up, informed and are providing the best care for their clients.

The facility says they have been prepared year round.

Mackenzie Biehl, the Director of Sales and Marketing of Tapestry Senior Living Lakeshore, shares that they are always prepared for when illnesses or diseases may strike. However with the coronavirus' looming uncertainty, they are going above and beyond.

Right when you walk in the front door, a pump of sanitizer is disinfecting hands. Biehl says it is just one of the many things the facility has in place, "Our resident’s safety is our main priority.”

Biehl showed WCTV around their facility, showcasing the nursing stations, numerous scattered tissue boxes and sinks. The shelves in their storage unit are stocked year round.

But now, preventative measures are being put into play, "A lot of our staff are wearing masks just to take those precautions,” states Biehl, “the residents not so much wearing masks, but we are making sure they are hand washing, and keeping in mind if there is anyone with a cough or different types of illness that we are keeping close monitors on that illness."

With widespread fears surrounding COVID-19, vendors are in short supply. That is why the facility has piles of tissues, masks, gloves, and anti-septic on hand, while shipments slowly come in.

"We do not have the coronavirus here, and we are not in crisis, and we are not in desperate need of those supplies,” expresses Biehl, “So they are allotting them to those that need them the most."

The important thing right now, Biehl says, is prevention and preparation, "This is a very vulnerable population. We are a large assisted living community here but there are nursing homes as well with big vulnerable populations that can't afford to get ill."

The best way to make sure you are not putting them at risk? Biehl answers, "Not coming into our community if they have any signs of illness."

In the meantime, Tapestry Senior Living Lakeshore is following CDC recommendations and caring for their residents.

Biehl wants all of the family members of clients and those concerned that they are taking the necessary steps, "Reassure the families and make sure that they feel good and assure our residents we are doing everything we can."

WCTV also reached out to five other facilities dealing with the elderly population in Leon County. At this time many say they are continuing to follow CDC protocol. One in particular is installing new sanitation areas on Friday.