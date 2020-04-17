Gillespie drafted by Chicago in WNBA Draft

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Florida State forward Kiah Gillespie has been selected in the third round by the Chicago Sky in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

Gillespie averaged 15.6 points per game, leading the Seminoles and logging the seventh-best scoring average in the ACC this past season, while averaging 8.7 rebounds per game (also a team high, the fifth-best mark in the ACC).

The Sky went 20-14 last season, finishing third in the WNBA's Eastern Conference. The Sky lost to Los Vegas in the second round of the playoffs.

Gillespie is first former Semionle to be drafted into the WNBA since Shakayla Thomas and Imani Wright were drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury, respectively, in the second and third rounds of the 2018 draft.