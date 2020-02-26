Girl Scouts award Florida state legislators with pins

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 26, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A challenge to Florida law-makers to "Do Good" from some girl scouts as Wednesday, marked Girl Scout Day at the State Capitol.

During a special ceremony, six lawmakers recited the Girl Scout Oath and received their own pins.

They were given "up-side down" and can only be turned "right-side" up after the lawmaker performs a good deed.

The scouts saying they hope today will inspire lawmakers to support young women.

"They're going to pay more attention to girls because girls aren't just meant to clean houses," Girl Scout Madison Clay said.

The event wrapped up with several activities including archery and, of course, eating cookies.

