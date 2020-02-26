New military recruits sworn in from space

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 26, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It was a historic day for the U.S. Military and students from Tallahassee participated.

On Wednesday, military recruits from all over the country were sworn in by Colonel Andrew Morgan from the International Space Station.

The new enlistees in Tallahassee gathered at the Aquilina Howell building, raised their right hand, and repeated after Morgan.

It was the military's first mass swearing in, and recruits were honored to participate.

"I was thinking how cool of an experience this would be because I know there's not many others there could have been. Because I know there was about two or three that couldn't come today and so I just felt very happy and lucky to be able to do this, because it's a once in a lifetime thing." Yulianna Chavez, a Junior ROTC Sergeant from Godby High School said.

The next step in Yulianna's and many of the recruits from Tallahassee is Basic Training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina.

