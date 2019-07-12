Girls Can Do Anything campers create eco-friendly party supplies

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A pop-up eco-friendly party supply business opened in Railroad Square today; the proprietors, just ages five to thirteen!

The temporary business was part of the "Girls Can Do Anything" camp by the Oasis Center.

The theme of this week was "Girls Mean Business."

The girls learned about business and finance this week, creating environmentally-friendly products for those in the community to purchase.

The campers were separated into committees, and worked together as teams.

"We made the seed bombs and candles out of crayons, and then we had sheets of fabric that we put beeswax on, so you can wrap sandwiches, something like that," explained Katelynn Burdette, a twelve year-old Junior Leader at the camp.

The girls designed and created everything, including their logo.

"We're selling things that are good for the earth, so it's biodegradable. So you know you use plastic wrap? We're doing fabric and wax paper," said Jurzi Williams, a ten year-old Junior Leader.

The business ran from 12pm to 2pm at the Breezeway Market in Railroad Square Art Park, with "green" party supplies including biodegradable confetti and candles.

The Girls Empowerment Program Coordinator, Celeste Cerro, explained that the girls learned about how to run a business, after speaking with female business owners around the community.

"The most successful ones solve a problem, so the problem they're solving is pollution, and bad things about the environment," said Cerro.

Participating businesses included Domi Station, Black Dog Cafe, Other Side Vintage, and Full Press Apparel.

Proceeds from the camp's sales will go to Sustainable Tallahassee.