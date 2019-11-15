Give back challenge: Local business sponsors meals for Second Harvest

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 15, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The season of giving is getting a head start in South Georgia.

Ankle & Foot Associates is helping to sponsor nearly 100 meal boxes for the Second Harvest of South Georgia. The food bank helps to provide nearly 1,500 meal boxes, filled with twenty pounds of food, for families during Thanksgiving.

Ankle & Foot Associates is sponsoring one box for every employee at the company, and is challenging more businesses in the area to do the same.

Dr. Andrew Wood said when he heard about the food drive, he knew he wanted to give back, helping local families in the area during the season of giving.

"Positively impact those who are around us. It's great if we can help from a medical standpoint, but there are so many other areas of need," Wood said. "So we've been blessed by the communities we serve, and we're hoping we can just give back to those people that live there."

The sponsorship is the first initiative of AFA Cares, a new initiative to get its offices involved in the community. They hope to participate in more events like this throughout the area, and inspire others to do the same.

Second Harvest will be distributing the meal boxes the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Each box is filled with enough food to feed a family of four for one week.