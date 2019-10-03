Glass manufacturer breaks ground in Lowndes County

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 3, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Lowndes County is moving dirt in order to make more paychecks.

On Thursday, Lowndes County celebrated the groundbreaking of Arglass Yamamara. The Japan-based company is building a new glass manufacturing plant in Lowndes County.

Local officials said this is the first time that a Japan-based company is setting down roots in Lowndes County. The company said Thursday they expect this facility to continue to grow, but initially it's going to create about 150 local jobs.

Dozens of local and state officials attended Thursday's groundbreaking, including Governor Brian Kemp.

During his speech, Kemp highlighted his campaign promise to bring more jobs and development to rural Georgia.

"This kind of project is going to set the precedent for other parts of our state, and I know it's going to be a game changer for Valdosta and Lowndes County," Kemp said.

Arglass Yamamara officials said the new facility will bring a revolutionized and more sustainable practice of manufacturing glass to the United States.

"We're putting here what will be the most modern, flexible and efficient glass plant in the world," said CEO Jose Arozanena. "This is an example of how we want to grow the glass industry, by being able to cater to the community and the consumer."

Local officials said this project will do more than create new jobs. They said the international partnership will also set an example for future development and spur more growth in the area.

"It broadens the view of other people that are looking at your location, as far as whether or not they want to come here. They look at it from the standpoint that if Arglass looked at Lowndes County, and decided to come to Lowndes County, then other companies will say hey, they saw something in that community as well," said Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter. "This development is large scale. We've done an awful lot in this community, working with existing businesses and industries, helping them to expand, smaller operations coming in, smaller investments. But $137 million is a huge investment in this community."

Governor Kemp said during the groundbreaking event he plans to come back to Lowndes County when the facility is ready to open. Officials hope to be up and running around this time next year.